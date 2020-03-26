Small Business Important Information

https://mailchi.mp/batesvilleareachamber.com/chxr5pk9yd-885769?e=d59a578e2c

The federal government has authorized $50 billion in disaster recovery loan funding to be administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. First, Arkansas must show that small businesses have suffered substantial economic injury, before the governor can activate and access the program funding so loans can be offered. If your business has been affected by COVID-19, please complete the worksheet and return to Arkansas Division of Emergency Management at [email protected].

