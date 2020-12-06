Roundball Round-Up

Concord, Quitman roundball squads haul in league victories

By Richard Sharp

The Concord and Quitman varsity basketball teams combined to rack up four conference victories this past Friday night, as the Lady Pirates and Pirates swept action at Shirley while the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs defended their homecourt by sweeping Conway Christian.



After starting the season out at 0-5, the Lady Pirates won their third straight game and fourth contest in five tries after taking down Shirley 46-27, improving to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in league play. Junior Abby Duke fired in a game high 22 points for the victors as Ariana Bradford tallied eight for the hosts, who fell to 0-10 and 0-3 in conference.

The Pirates shook off a slow start in the first half and used a 38-22 second half drive to pull away from the Blue Devils for a 70-51 triumph, leading by only one possession at the half. Senior Braxton Cousins led the way for the 8-2 and 5-1 Pirates with 20, with junior Dylan Byrd and sophomore Kegan Billington each chipping in with 11 apiece. Senior Nash Little provided a game-high 22 points for Shirley (1-10, 0-3), getting help from younger brother Hogan Little’s 11.

Over in Cleburne County, Quitman doubled up on Conway Christian in their first conference games of the young season as the defending Class 2A state runner-up Lady Bulldogs held off the Lady Eagles 49-39 behind a trio of double-figure scorers in junior Taylor Hooten (17), sophomore Silver Mulliniks (13) and junior Macy Broadaway (12), rolling to 4-4 and 1-0. For Conway Christian (4-4, 0-1), Josie Williams scorched the net for a game-high 29.



The Bulldogs (2-6, 1-0) secured the sweep by crushing the Eagles 65-38, leading 45-16 after the first sixteen minutes. Senior Jacob Cantrell finished with 18, adding on junior Nic Shue’s 14 and senior Chase Applewhite’s 11. Cooper Ellis put up 19 for Conway Christian (0-6, 0-1).

The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks (7-0, 1-0) stayed unbeaten with their sixth and seventh wins coming on Thursday and Friday, beginning with a 75-27 mercy-rule decision over conference mate Guy-Perkins, registering a quartet of players who would go on to reach double-digit scoring in senior Kassidy McJunkins (20), senior Brooke Adcock (14), freshman Marley Raby (11) and junior Morgan Brewer. On Friday, the Lady Warhawks took to the court once again, this time at North Arkansas College to battle defending 3A state champion Valley Springs, winning in 55-48 fashion to deal the Lady Tigers only their second loss of the year.

MVE is outscoring their opposition by a 410-268 total, averaging 58.5 points per game while allowing 38.2.

The Warhawks (4-3, 0-1) lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Thunderbirds 65-61, exchanging leads back and forth in the final frame before Guy-Perkins (7-4, 2-0) knocked down the game-winning free throws to seal the contest. Carter Smothers paced MVE with 16 points, with Nick Herring (14), Adam Felton (13) and Kyler Chapman (12) all following close behind.

West Side’s squads soared to league wins over Shirley, with the Lady Eagles (6-2, 2-0) demolishing the Lady Blue Devils 57-22 and the Eagles (5-2, 2-0) coasted by the Blue Devils 90-52. Senior Kamryn Sutterfield cashed in 18 for the Lady Eagles, clipping on 10 apiece from junior Sarah Carlton and sophomore Shawna Carlton. In the boys contest, senior Malachi Miller posted 25 and junior Travis Gentry followed with 19.

