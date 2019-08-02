Recreation August E-news

The Summer Never Ends in Fairfield Bay.

The summer is winding down here at Recreation but some of the most exciting events are still ahead. Make plans to attend two great events.

Friday night, Aug. 16 is our first Adult Night(No Kids Allowed). We will have adult games: corn hole, Adult Pong and water balloon toss along with some surprises thrown in.

DJ Hammer will be with us playing some great hits of the 70’s and 80’s and you can “dance the night away”. Cool Pool will be serving a pulled pork meal (sandwich, chips and a drink) for $6.50 and hot dogs or burgers, chips and drinks. Don’t Miss it!

Save the Date:

Our Endless Summer Bashis scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31st. It will be our big event for the season. What a way end your summer! The day begins with a Pickle Ball tournament, followed by Lawn and Pool Games. We will also have a visit from the Clydesdales. This promises to be a full day of fun for everyone ending with Country Music Artist, Mallory Everett from 6-8 pm.

Remember there is year around fun here at Fairfield Bay. Make your plans now.

Through the week we offer classes and activities to our locals and guests.

Call Recreation to sign up- 501-884-6008.

Monday- Canvas Painting $10

Tuesday- Bear Creations $20

Tuesday- Oil Lamps $10

Wednesday- Tie Dye T-shirts $10

Wednesday- Wine Bottle Craft $10

Thursday- P.J.’s and Pancakes $5

Thursday- Bath Bombs $10

Friday- Fairy Gardens $10

Friday- Coasters $10

Make this a special weekend for your family. Spend it here with us in Beautiful Fairfield Bay—your best in Family Fun.

Come Play in our backyard,

Cassie Lopez

FFB Recreation Manager