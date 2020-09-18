Ramblers fall in first 8-man football contest

By Richard Sharp

Lake Area Sports

MARSHALL-A new page was written in the Rose Bud sports history books last week as the Rambler football program got their first taste of 8-man competition under the Friday night lights, falling to the Marshall Bobcats on the road by a 62-38 tally. The Jr. Ramblers were victorious in the first contest of the evening 40-30.

The visitors wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in this new style of play as senior quarterback Gus Eubanks used his speed to take it all the way to the house on a third and two scenario, reeling off 53 yards for the very first 8-man touchdown in school history and an early 8-0 lead after finding Dakota Sprankle on the right side for the two-point conversion.

Marshall, who is also new to the 8-man scene after many years of playing 11-man, answered right back with a rushing touchdown of their own after junior Daigon Williams breezed past all Rambler defenders for a 65-yard trek to the endzone, tacking on two more in the process.

Rose Bud picked right back up from where they left off as Eubanks found Roberson for a 35-yard connection, finishing off the drive with a Eubanks quarterback keep play from five yards out that resulted in six points and a Malachi Morgan reception for an extra two.

The Bobcats would respond and tie it back up at 16-all, leading to another TD from Eubanks, this one from 35 yards that put the Ramblers back out in front 22-16, bringing the first session of play to a conclusion with a combined 38 points scored.

On fourth and short, Williams made it look easy with a 24-yard run that knotted the affair once again, sparking a 20-0 run that brought the first half to a close that seen the hosts carry a 36-24 advantage into the locker room.

Marshall continued their offensive onslaught out of the break with a quarterback keep from House that broke the plain for a touchdown, bringing the Bobcats to the five on a 35-yard strike to #11. The Ramblers turned the football over on downs after Marshall’s Tyler Ross broke up a pass intended for Roberson that had a solid chance in resulting in a touchdown had the connection been made.

House struck for a 10-yard touchdown pass to #15 on the left side to continue to add their commanding lead, holding their opposition to a single score the rest of the way as Canton Moody muscled his way in for a touchdown and two-point conversion, bringing the curtain down on the game with a 40-yard dash and dive into the endzone for Williams, raising the eyebrows of football fans across the state with a game-high four touchdowns.

Despite the loss, the Ramblers fought hard and were led by Eubanks, who racked up three touchdowns of his own, with both teams combining to eclipse the 100-point mark.

Rose Bud (0-1) will take to the road once more with a contest in South Arkansas at Hermitage, with the junior high kicking off at 5:30 PM before the senior high takes the field at 7:30 PM.