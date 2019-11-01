Poyen grounds and pounds to victory over Bulldogs

By Richard Sharp/Lake Area Sports



QUITMAN-The Poyen Indians used their energized run game early and often in their 38-14 road triumph over the Quitman Bulldogs this past Friday night, also holding the hosts to just two scores, one in the first session and one in the third.



The Indians took an early 14-7 in the first session of play, extending their advantage to 22-7 at the half before piecing together a 16-7 second half run to coast to their fourth conference win and seventh overall victory of 2019.

Junior Brandon Sanchez paced Poyen with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while junior Jaxson Carter added 101 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Sophomore Colton Lowe added six carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, as the Indians closed out with 328 total rushing yards.



Quitman senior running back Spencer Sipes ran 26 times for 97 yards and provided Quitman’s two touchdowns while junior quarterback Holden Martin completed five of thirteen passes for 45 yards and rushed for an additional 12. Sophomore Will Litton caught two passes for 17 yards and senior Dylan Hensley hauled in two catches for 19 yards. Jett Silor had 12 tackles for the defense.



The Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4) will hit the road this Friday night, traveling to Lonoke County to battle England (3-5, 2-3). Catch all the action with Jonathan Peters and Richard Sharp on www.lakeareasports.com.

