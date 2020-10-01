Please Help

Dear Friends,

Fairfield Bay is a wonderful community with an abundance of natural resources, strong community involvement and so much potential! We are making great strides in our community but there is still work to be done. A year ago Fairfield Bay Team 2035 formed a new group, Moving Fairfield Bay Forward. This group engaged citizens and leaders in the community and got them working on a plan for the future that would address the current issues facing our community. With the guidance and help from the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service Breakthrough Solutions we have been able to address and succeed in accomplishing some of our goals set by the various action teams that were formed. Our current Action Teams are: Infrastructure, Broadband, Things to Do, Spiritual Action Team, Entrepreneurship and Small Business, Marketing, and the Wet/Dry Initiative team. The leaders of our teams have been meeting monthly and working on each of their individual teams goals and directives but now it’s time to not only celebrate our successes but also to regroup, add new members and continue to take on new challenges in our community. The University Of Arkansas has published our Moving Fairfield Bay Forward Strategic Action Team Reports for us. A printed version of this report is available at the Chamber/Visitor Center. We will be able to share the digital version with you soon, after we make a minor correction to the printed version. We encourage each of you to pick up a copy and read about what our Action teams have been up to, what they are currently working on and what they have planned for the future.We also invite you to consider becoming a part of this amazing group of volunteers who are passionate about Moving Fairfield Bay Forward. However, if you really cannot commit to becoming a part of the team we respectfully request that you take a few minutes of your time to complete this year’s survey. The survey will take approximately 5 minutes to complete. All survey responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. The results of this survey will be shared with the steering committee to help them in determining the direction our teams will be heading this year.

We appreciate you and thank you in advance for your participation. We can move a mountain one shovel at a time or we can form an action team, gather and share our resources, use our individual gifts and talents and move that mountain one dump truck at a time.

Here is your survey link: https://uaex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cCLAkMxCm1xtmkZ Survey deadline: October 10th.

Sincerely, Jackie SikesExecutive Director

Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce