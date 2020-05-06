Parks & Recreation

Woodland Mead Park is open for your enjoyment. We have a wonderful Mini Golf Course that is Harris Certified complete with water obstacles. We have recently added some solar lighting to the walkways and hope to add more as we are able to do so. Our playground area is open. Basketball courts are closed at this time due to Covid 19.

We are following the governors guidelines and will respond accordingly.

We are planning to open the Cool Pool Café on May 18 if everything continues to go well. At this time we are planning to have menu service and seating in the pool area. We will not have indoor seating. All our staff will be required to wear masks. Customers will be required to wear masks when coming thru café area but may remove them while dining. We are making every effort to keep up with the ever-changing Covid regulations and recommendations for your safety. Seating will be limited and will be all outdoors; limited to appx. 40 people at this time. Seating will increase as we move into a different phase of re-opening of Arkansas. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes; we are just following guidelines for your safety.

We will be announcing a re-opening date for Fairfield Lanes Bowling Center at a later date.

We hope that you continue to make Fairfield Bay one of your favorite travel destinations. Your safety is our primary concern.

Recreation Staff