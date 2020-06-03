Parks & Recreation E-news

Summer is Officially Here!

We hope all of you have been safe and well this year and hope to see you soon. While we are still in Phase One of re-opening, we have put some temporary restrictions in place to ensure the safety of all visitors. Our pool capacity has been reduced to better allow for social distancing. Families who live together can enter the pool together and sit together at the café. You will need to wear a mask to enter our pool check in area but once you are in the pool area it is not required. We have masks available for $1.50. We will have decreased seating in the Cafe to allow us to follow Covid 19 guidelines. Once we reach capacity you will not be allowed to enter until someone else leaves. We will be back open at full capacity once we are allowed to do so. We ask that you understand our position and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family. We want you to be safe.

This year we are not allowing outside food or drink or coolers but have a great deal on a Cool Pool refillable souvenir tumbler. The tumblers sell for $15.99 and have .50 refills all summer long!

While you are here check out our Giant Mermaid Chair. It’s the perfect spot for that perfect vacation photo!

Cool Pool Café is under new management this year and we think you are going to like it! We are delighted with our new kitchen staff and think you will be pleased with our menu items as well as the prices. We will have a different daily special every day. We are featuring a Taco Thursday Specialevery Thursday. We serve three of the most wonderful tacos you have ever eaten served with a side of sopaipillas. Mark your calendars now!

The Pool hours are 9am to 11am for adult swimand 11am to 9pm for everyone.

Fairfield Lanesis now open Monday through Saturday. We are following social distancing guidelines and only using every other lane at this time. You will need to wear a mask upon entry and when you are not actively bowling or dining at our Café. We are keeping a contact list which we will ask you to sign upon entering. We do have masks for $1.50 if you do not have your own.

Woodland Mead Parkis open with two 18 hole mini-golf courses, a disc golf course and a large playground area. We continue to have a pavilion area which is available to rent for groups. We have grills and picnic tables for your use near our Cabana at no charge.

Classes are Back!Our Recreation classes will resume on June 8th. June’s classes will be Pour Painting on Monday, Tie Dye T Shirts on Wednesdays and Bear Creations on Fridays. Advance reservations are required to meet Covid-19 Guidelines. You will need to wear a mask for these indoor classes. We will have one for $1.50 if you do not have your own. Class size will be limited. We will add additional classes as needed.

Other Recreation activities include S’mores by the Fire Pit on Thursday from 5:30-8:30 at Woodland Mead Park. Dive-in movie this year will be on Tuesday evenings at the Bayview (Cool Pool) Pool .

Call Recreation at (501)884-6008 for more information or to schedule one of these classes. Happy Summer to you and yours. Hope to see you soon!

See you out in the parks!

Cassie Lopez

Recreation Manager