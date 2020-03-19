Ozark Health Medical Clinic Taking Steps to Protect Public

Dr. Coward with Ozark Health Medical Clinic has made a decision to protect the public from spreading the pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus). The Fairfield Bay Clinic will be the wellness center for patients that need wellness checks, lab work and other non virus related issues. Anyone that has a fever and upper respiratory issues need to go to the clinic in Clinton located at the Warren Wellness Center on Factory Rd. There is a nurse in the lobby of the center that will check everyone that enters the facility for a fever. If that person has a fever and feeling ill they will be brought back into a room with all the necessary testing equipment and of course Dr. and nurses attending will have protective gear on while conducting the testing.

Dr. Coward said that he anticipates doing this for the next three to four weeks and hopefully we won’t see a spike in the number of patients contracting the coronavirus. “We just ask that anyone who feels they have been exposed and are not sick enough to be in the hospital, then stay at home,” said Dr. Coward.

If you have any questions you can contact the office in Clinton at 745.3388