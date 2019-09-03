Organization of the Month

Lake, River Cleanup Celebrates 50 years

By John Verser

Volunteers are the lifeblood of any long-term project, and they sure make the annual Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Cleanup go like clockwork.

For half a century, scores of volunteers and community organizations have banded together to beautify the shores of the lake and river. They’ll do so again this week for the 50th annual event.

The cleanup will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 8 a.m. at a variety of locations in Cleburne and Van Buren counties. These start-off points include Fairfield Bay Marina, Choctaw Marina, Hill Creek Marina and Narrows Marina.

Volunteers may register in advance at www.visitgreersferrylake.comor by calling 501-362-2416. Trash bags and any other necessary equipment will be available to volunteers the morning of Sept. 7 at check-in sites. Volunteers with boats are also welcome to help transport other volunteers to various points around the lake.

After the cleanup, a celebration will be held for the 50th anniversary of the event and in memory of William Carl Garner at 11:30 a.m. at Narrows Park in Greers Ferry. The celebration includes free food, music, games and more.

Garner was the first resident engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Greers Ferry Lake. He started the annual cleanup in 1969. The cleanup has been such a success that it’s twice been honored for the Keep America Beautiful Award and has been a finalist five other times.

If you go:

What: 50th Annual Greers Ferry Lake and Little Red River Cleanup

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7

Time: 8-11 a.m.

Cleanup locations: Fairfield Bay Marina, Hill Creek Marina, Narrows Marina, Choctaw Marina, Sugar Loaf Marina, Eden Isle, Heber Springs Marina, Dam Site Camping Gatehouse, Lindsey’s Resort and Red River Trout Adventures.

Afterward: Free picnic lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Narrows Park in Greers Ferry. Entertainment by Lucky Draw Band and the Harding University Choir. Includes prizes, games and more.