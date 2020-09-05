Obituary: Ronald Lexxon Crouch

Ronald Lennox (Ron) Crouch, 87, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas was born on July31,1933,in Evanston, Illinois, to the late Aubrey and Edna (Williamson) Crouchandpassedpeacefully on August 20, 2020, at Springhill Baptist Hospital, North Little Rock, Arkansas,with his loving wife and caregiver, Jan, and Pastor Dan Brand athisside. He was a memberof Holiday Hills United Methodist Church: Greer’s Ferry, Arkansas, and had served as Trustee at the Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church for several years after moving to Fairfield Bay. First Lieutenant Ron was a veteran of the United State Air Force for six years. His duties included designing base housing for the troops. Ron was a licensed AIA Architect, having graduated from the School of Architecture at Syracuse University, New York, and served as Corporate Architect more than 25 years in the firm of William M. Grace Construction Company and Developers based in St. Joseph, Missouri and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Later, he worked seven years as corporate architect for Neville, Sharp and Simon Architect Firm, located in Kansas City, Missouri. His commercial design projects included hotels, shopping centers, senior citizens centersand healthcare facilities. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was thrilled to see the Royals win the World Series in 2015 and cheered when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepson Timothy Fultz, Christian Missionary to Zaire, Africa.

Left to cherish his memory are his dedicated wife and caregiver, Jan,at their home; their beloved Service Dog, Latte’; one daughter, Barbara Bullock (Mike) of St. Joseph, Missouri; one sister, Joan Belilos (Joe) of Hewlett Long Island, New York, two nieces and one nephew; step children and grandchildren: daughter, Joy Watson (Tim), Christian missionaries in St. Petersburg, Russia, and son Jeremy Fultz, fire fighter in Payson, Arizona; TJ and Hannah Camille Watson, international honor students and Baylor, University, Waco,Texas.

A Memorial Service, to honor Ron’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Holiday Hills United Methodist Church, 8824 Edgemont Road, Greer’s Ferry, Arkansas. Pastors Dan Brand and Paul Strang willofficiate.

As an expression of sympathy,memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warriors or Funding for medical costs incurred during Ron’ s nine years of disability.

We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 66% percent of Facility Capacity at one time. If needed, overflow with large a TV screen can be used in the Fellowship Hall. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering the sanctuary.

To express condolences, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Clinton.