Obituary: Richard Dennis Stratton

Richard Dennis Stratton, 72, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away July 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.He was born December 24, 1946, in Magnolia, Arkansas, the son of Charles and Peggy Stratton.

He graduated from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia in 1968. He married Martha Elaine Rice September 2, 1967, in Stamps, Arkansas. After a short stint in the Army, stationed at a NATO base in Naples, Italy, Richard used his degree as a chemist, making resin and consulting for various chemical companies over the years before retiring in 2007. After retirement, he volunteered his time as an EMT as well as a deacon at his Fairfield Bay Baptist Church in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. He also loved serving his community as a Community Club Board Member. Richard was a lifelong, avid duck hunter, trumpet player, and golfer, and he loved spending time visiting his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Melinda Stratton of Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Laurence Gilbert of Harrison, Arkansas; daughter and fiance, Kim Stratton and TJ Mitchell of Jefferson City, Missouri; grandchildren, Steven, Shelby, Tanner, Bradley, Reagan, Levi, Garrett, Seth, Logan, Chloe; great-grandson, Nicholas; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Paula Stratton of Houston, Texas; and brother, Denzil Stratton of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Mr. Stratton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Peggy Stratton, and brother, Ralph, Jr. He is also survived by more extended family and close friends that will miss him.

Roller-McNutt of Clinton, Arkansas will be hosting services Friday, July 19, 2019 at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas with visitation beginning at 10 am and funeral services at 11 am. Burial to follow at Woodland Memorial Park.