Obituary: Mary Evelyn Prestage

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Mary Evelyn Prestage passed away at  age 79. She was cherished by all who knew her.  

Mary was born on November 23, 1941 and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, one of six children of Lee Roy and Clara Clytee (Crumpton) Pannell. She was affectionately known as “Sister” by all of her family. Mary graduated from Frayser High School and attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. Among her many interests she had a passion for sports and fulfilled her dream of playing basketball and volleyball while attending high school and college.  

On March 14, 1964, Mary wed the love of her life, Leslie Gene Prestage, and  they began their journey together. Mary and Gene’s lives were truly  intertwined, but especially so during the last years of her life. Gene  completely devoted all his time to her care, rarely leaving her side. She was  “his girl” and he was her constant companion.  

From their union came a precious son, Les, and a lovely daughter, Amber.  For the past several years, Amber, along with her husband, John, and her  sons, Alex and Ashton, devoted their lives to caring for her mother and her  brother, during their extended illnesses. 

Mary had several careers throughout her life. She retired from Dupont,  after more than 20 years, then became a realtor and finally a Coordinator  for the Van Buren County Senior Centers. Most importantly, Mary was a  dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.  

She treasured her children and embraced every moment of their lives as  well as her grandchildren. She especially loved being a grandmother. She  loved it so much that she “adopted” a close friend’s three sons and became  their grandmother also. Mary lived long enough to welcome her newest  great granddaughter, Sofia Grace Prestage, in October.  

Mary may no longer be with us, but her legacy will always remain until we  see her again. She taught us by her gentle example, the way a true friend,  wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and person should be. Mary was a  devoted Christian who lived her faith the way Jesus taught. She only saw  the good in everyone. She loved everyone. She judged no-one. She forgave  freely. She worked hard. She gave generously. She never met a stranger.  She will never be forgotten.  

Mary is survived by her beloved, Gene Prestage, Sr.; daughter, Amber  (John) McIntosh; grandsons, Wilson (Luisa) Prestage; Alex Klepko,  Ashton Klepko; adopted grandsons, Wiley (Krista) Duncan, Michael 

(Danielle) Duncan and Brendan Pett; great granddaughter Sofia Prestage;  adopted great granddaughters, Khylie Wade and Natalie Duncan; brother,  James Pannell; sister, Judy (Allen) Green; and sister, Sherry (James)  Moore and many beloved nieces and nephews.  

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dorothy Hadaway,  sister ,Wilma Holland and son, Leslie Gene Prestage, Jr. (Les) who passed  away on March 15, 2020.  

Family and Friends are invited to attend Funeral Services for  Mary Prestage at Fairfield Bay Baptist Church  

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.  

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. before funeral services commence.  Burial will be at Eglantine Cemetery Immediately After  

The funeral will be live streamed on the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church  FaceBook page. 

