Obituary: Marty Lawton Berry

MARTY LAWTON BERRY

Wednesday, November 21, 1951 – Sunday, August 30, 2020

Marty Lawton Berry passed away peacefully at the age of 68 years old at his home in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas with his wife of 23 years and family by his side. He was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late Kenneth Berry and the late Velma Hinesley Amos.



He leaves behind his wife Renea. a special mother, Pat Berry Page and mother-in-law, Mavis Talbert all of the Fairfield Bay area. His siblings, Mark Berry of Springfield, Missouri and Kennetha Stringer of Cabool, Missouri and many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members. He also leaves behind three children, Lance Berry of Maumelle, Haley Taylor of Little Rock (grandchildren unknown). He also leaves his daughter Katherine Berry of Sunnyland Community; two stepsons, Kevin Hoover (Heather) and Chris Hoover; two step grandchildren, Dylan, and Kyla Hoover all of Smackover, Arkansas.



In his earlier life he traveled a lot, playing golf and music. He blessed many people with his beautiful voice and musical talents.



Honorary Pall Bearers are Kevin and Chris Hoover.



His wife would like to extend a special thank you to Reverend Gene Tanner for the service, to Angela Dodd APRN for being an excellent provider, a very special friend and for her great support; also, a special thank you to Amedysis Home Health and Elite Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided Marty with.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Rushing Cemetery in Rushing, Arkansas with Reverend Gene Tanner officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Marty’s online register book, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.