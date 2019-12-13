Obituary: Fred M. Knight

Fred M. Knight of Fairfield Bay, born February 3, 1928, died December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bettybel “Betty” Knight. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred M. Knight Sr. and Pearl Elizabeth Knight and by sons Keith G. Knight and Kerry D. Knight.

Following two years of military service in the US Army, Fred pursued a 30-year PGA golf career where he achieved a Class A Lifetime Member of the PGA of America and a member of the PGA Half Century Club. He had the distinction of being the first golf pro and coach at LSU and then worked as the golf pro for 25 years at the Bayou Country Club in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Fred continued his lifelong golf connection after retirement as a private golf instructor at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield Bay, Tannenbaum Golf Course in Drasco, and Batesville Municipal Golf Course. Fred was a great ambassador for the game of golf, an encyclopedia of golf knowledge, and loved the game and had a passion for teaching and sharing the game with others.

Fred was a member of West Side First Baptist Church in Greers Ferry, Arkansas, where he faithfully served as a deacon and actively supported the youth AWANA program. The church will host visitation at 10 a.m. on December 21 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. Interment will be at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church cemetery in Cabot, Arkansas.