Obituary: Eric Bradley Burchfield

Eric Bradley Burchfield, 34, of Alexander, Arkansas passed away December 21, 2020 following a courageous fight with cancer. He was born September 8, 1986 in Benton, Arkansas to Andrew Burchfield and Christeena Ross.

Eric attended Abundant Life Church in Bryant. He was a graduate of Bryant High School and worked as a shift manager at Granite Mountain Rock Quarry. Eric’s favorite place to be was outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, camping at the lake, and water sports.

Preceding Eric in death are his grandparents: Reb and Winnie Dominquez; and cousin Robert Burchfield.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved daughter and light of his world, Chrislyn Marie Burchfield; father, Andrew Burchfield and wife Tamra of Alexander, Arkansas; mother, Teena Ross and husband Allen of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; siblings: Travis Burchfield of Alexander, Arkansas, Andrea Howard and husband Colby of Clinton, Arkansas, Haley Callanen of Sheridan, Arkansas, Madde Burchfield of Alexander, Arkansas, Jonathan Ross of Clinton, Arkansas, and Alison Fowler and husband Greg of Essex, Missouri; grandparents, Carl and Katie Burchfield of Alexander, Arkansas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends who love Eric and will miss him always.

Memorial service, officiated by Pastor Al Womack, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 2, at Abundant Life Church, 23790 I-30 N, Bryant, Arkansas. State of Arkansas COVID-19 Directives will be followed including: Masks are required (not provided) and social distancing maintained.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for his daughter, Chrislyn Marie Burchfield. A trust fund is being set up on her behalf. Donations can be paid through PayPal at [email protected]

