Obituary: Edwin (Ed) A. Ball

Edwin (Ed) A. Ball, 95, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, departed this life July 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, LaVon Pfalzgraf Ball, his parents, Walter and Goldie Carter Ball and two brothers, Eugene Ball and Leon Ball. He was born and raised in McPherson, Kansas and later retired with his wife, LaVon to Fairfield Bay, Arkansas in 1989.

He leaves behind to remember and cherish his life: his wife, Doris Ball, his sister, Mary Pate, two daughters, Linn Meseke (Ken), Lesa Hofbauer and three step-sons, Jim Tadel, Tim Tadel and Ernie Tadel. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Ed graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas and shortly after graduation joined the United States Army. He proudly served during WWII in Hawaii. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned home to start his career in farming and ranching. He farmed for over forty years. In addition to farming, Ed also worked at Femco as a production manager until his retirement.

Ed enjoyed life and loved people. He never met a stranger. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. Family and friends were important to him.

He was a member of Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held in Inman, Kansas at a later date.