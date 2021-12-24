Obituary: Charlene Joan Graham Carr

August 17, 1934 – December 22, 2021

Charlene Joan Graham Carr, of Fox, departed this life on December 22, 2021. She was born August 17, 1934 in St. Albans, West Virginia, to John and Marjorie (Ojala) Graham. She grew up in a house overlooking the Coal River, the fourth of six children. Her dad insisted that his kids learn how to swim. He attached a rope around the girls and tossed them in the river while the boys were secured by a chain. It worked. They all learned to swim. Charlene loved to swim, from the Coal River, to her own pool while her grandchildren were young, to the Hart Center at Fairfield Bay in her retirement years.

Charlene met the love of her life, Paul Carr, at the roller-skating rink in St. Albans. As he told it, she was impressed by the way he skated so skillfully with his shirt blowing in the wind. They married in 1953 and had four children: Derek, Joan, Philip, and Peter. As a young couple, Charlene and Paul joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived near Macon, Georgia, for a few years and were given permission to hold church in their own home when there was no church nearby. That started a lifetime of dedicated service. Charlene served in many capacities including president of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations, music leader, gospel doctrine teacher, family history center director, primary teacher, temple worker, and even branch clerk for Paul while he served as branch president.

While living in Georgia and a young mom, Charlene attended Tift College to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Education. Her first few years teaching in Georgia were during the time of integration. She earned her students’ trust by playing ball with them at recess. After moving to Fox, Arkansas, Charlene first worked as a Head Start teacher at Timbo. A few years later she became the first Kindergarten teacher at Rural Special School where she would spend the rest of her career. Mrs. Carr loved teaching and her students. She liked to tell the parents of her students, “I won’t believe what they say about you, if you won’t believe what they say about me!” Charlene’s humorous experiences with her kindergarten students would later provide content for a speech titled “The Young and the Restless” that she delivered at a competition of Toastmasters International where she won 1st place at local and regional levels and 2nd at international.

Charlene adored her grandchildren and they adored her. She loved to travel with her daughter, Joan, and was a talented baker with a flair for pies. She also made recipes passed down by her Finnish mother and grandmother. She challenged herself to learn and kept her mind sharp by memorizing passages of scripture. After becoming a widow, Charlene served a volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. She welcomed those who entered the Family History Library with her trademark friendly greeting. She especially enjoyed singing with the Elijah Choir.

Charlene was a faithful follower of Christ and endeared herself to family and friends with her positive, happy, and helpful disposition. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie Graham; husband, Paul Carr; son, Derek Carr; brothers, Bobby Graham and Johnnie Bill Graham.

Survivors are a brother, Donald Graham; sisters Barbara Givens and Lucille Pace; daughter, Joan Thomson; sons, Philip (Renee) Carr, and Peter Carr; grandsons, Derek (Brittani) Carr, Hunter (Emily) Carr, Weston Carr, Graham Carr, Robert Thomson and a granddaughter, Madison Carr; great-grandchildren Ellison Carr, Angalee Carr, and Zane Carr.

Services are scheduled for Monday, December 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 612 S. Peabody St. (Highway 9) Mountain View, Arkansas with visitation from 9-9:45am and service at 10am. Branch President Jason Morriss presiding with Micah Woods offering the message. Burial at Fox Cemetery with dedication of the grave by Joel Dunlap Sr. and music by Blaylock female descendants. Pallbearers: Derek Carr, Hunter Carr, Weston Carr, Graham Carr, Robert Thomson, Doug Daniel, Brandon Sutterfield, Caden Harper.