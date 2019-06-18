Obituary: Betty Louise Edmiston

Betty Louise Edmiston of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas passed away Monday June 10thafter a long struggle with cancer. Betty was born on November 9th, 1932 in Winchester, Indiana. Betty leaves her loving husband John Edmiston of nearly 68 years and their four children: Jack, Joe, Beth, and Bill. Betty also leaves behind 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 29that Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church at 10AM and an interment ceremony will follow in the columbarium (that John and Betty helped build) next to the church. All are welcome.

Betty grew up in Ladoga Indiana where she was the president of the high school liturgy club, a cheer leader, and was home coming queen her senior year. She and John meet at a district Methodist youth fellowship meeting while in high school and have been together ever since. On August 12,1951 they were married in Crawfordsville where John grew up.

They moved to Indianapolis to raise their 4 children. Together (always together) they enjoyed being active church members, scout leaders, and taking family vacations. It was on a family vacation they discovered Fairfield Bay. After raising their children in Indiana, they moved to Fairfield Bay in 1985 to begin their retirement years.

Here in the bay they continued working together in many ways on many projects and always as a team. They loved fishing, playing golf, boating, tennis and just being together. They really enjoyed square-dancing all over Arkansas and in other states too. They shared all this and more with family and friends who came here for their vacations.

Betty was a woman who lived her faith lovingly. She shared her Christian faith and love in many tangible ways. She spent herself well sharing Christ’s love with everyone from the very young being a Daisy Scout Leader to being President of Indian Rock Village Auxiliary and volunteering at IRV nursing home. Betty has delivered Meals on Wheels for years and been: Secretary of FFB fishing club, chairman of vacation bible school, and was a missions volunteer at FFB UMC. Her most recent missions were to New Orleans and working with UMCOR in Mississippi. Donations to the mission committee will be accepted in her honor.