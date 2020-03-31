Obituary: Amanda Jane Mozer

Amanda Jane Mozer of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. Jane was born to Ralph and Amy Sewell born on April 18, 1937 in Oklahoma City, OK. to Ralph and Amy Sewell. She attended schools in Oklahoma City before graduating from Classen High School in 1955.

Jane met Larry Mozer while attending the University of Oklahoma. Married July 68, 1958, they made their first home in New Mexico while Larry was stationed in the Navy. Jane earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music at the University of New Mexico – specializing in piano. They eventually moved to Bartlesville, OK where they raised their three daughters. Upon retirement they made their home in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, where she enjoyed playing golf in her free time.

Jane leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years Larry Mozer from Fairfield Bay, AR; her daughters Karen (Richard) Rains from Houston Tx, Jenny (Steve) Phelan from Kansas City, MO, Alice (Robert) Hauger from Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brother Mike (Jean) of Grand Junction, CO and her sister, Kathy Sewell of Fairfield Bay AR, grandchildren Patrick, Emily, Kayla, Keith, Chris and Oliva.

Jane was well known as a gifted musician, volunteering her talents wherever she resided. At the University of Oklahoma, she was member of the Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band. She graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in music, specializing in Piano. She regularly accompanied each of her three daughters on instrumental solos in many recitals as well as accompanying her granddaughter Olivia for a vocal solo. It would be no surprise that Jane was always active at her churches in both the bell and vocal choirs. Upon arriving in Fairfield Bay, she was promptly recruited as a flautist for special music at the church. She subsequently became involved as the Music Librarian and backup Pianist at Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church of Fairfield Bay – where she was a member for 25 years.

In addition to volunteering her musical talents, Jane was an active contributor to her Children's Band Booster Club and the Bartlesville Blazers Softball Team. She was a Girl Scout Leader and was also active in the Bartlesville Delta Gamma alumnae group and Meals on Wheels. While living in Bartlesville, Jane received the Presbyterian Women Honorary Life Membership Award for her service to the church and community.

Memorial arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. Jane loved living independently in Fairfield Bay for 25 years with Larry. She took amazing care of Larry who is still enjoying life after some serious health issues. Hats off to an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and musician who showed her family what commitment means to whatever she took on. She did it. Jane will be deeply missed.

