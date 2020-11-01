NCA Art Gallery Feature Artist, Photographer Gary Powell

Gary was born in mountains of East Tennessee. The son of a pastor and a military chaplain, he lived in TN, NC, VA all before starting the 3rd grade in Forrest City, AR. However, he considers himself an “Arkansan.” He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University (1988) with a Bachelor of Music degree in Church Music. In 1991, he received his Master of Arts degree in Religion & Education from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis, TN. Gary and his wife, Norma, a Michigan native, married in the same year. They have 3 daughters: Emily, Grace, and Bethany. The Powell’s have served churches in Arkansas, Tennessee, New Mexico, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Since 2007, they have been ministering as often as they can on mission trips in Romania. Gary enjoys cooking (an art form he inherited from his mother), golf (debatable, if keeping score), playing the piano, and nature photography. After taking a real photography mini-course in junior high, complete with 35mm film and dark room, he began his pursuit with a Pentax K-1000. Although he still enjoys trying to capture the perfect photo through a 60-300mm zoom lens on that same camera; he, regretfully, has discovered he can capture even better pics by the digital camera on his MotoZ cell phone! The Powell’s have been involved in the community of Fairfield Bay since 2014.

You are invited to come and view Gary’s photography and the new Art Exhibit. It is a wonderful place to just be still and experience the beauty around you. All art is available for purchase. Gallery hours are from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Monday through Friday or by appointment. NCA Art Gallery/Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Drive in Fairfield Bay, AR. A visit to the NCA Art Gallery will require masks and the Staff will practice scrupulous sanitary and social distancing measures.

The new exhibit at the NCA Art Gallery also includes the following:

Painters-Sheila Parsons, Charlotte Rierson, Dianne Traylor, Sandra Marson, Judith Beale, Jim Tindale, Mary Ann King, Jane Gortney, Donna Buercklin, Joyce Hartmann, Bonnie Hookman, Lea Berry, Brenda Berry, Mary Ann Stafford, Jeannie Stone, Virginia Potter, Luanne Stone, Kathleen Hadley, Robbie Miller, Holly Marr, Jeannie Fry, Pamela Connell, Suzann Waggoner; -Photography -Gary Powell; 3-Diminsional Artists-Susan Peterson, Karen Gehl, Anne Mitchell, Colleen Hallderson

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery Mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values. The artists are professionals as well as emerging new artists. The artwork is open to all Artist and chosen by a selection committee under the direction of Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson. Art Gallery hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00-4:00 unless special events or conferences then the hours will be extended. The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. For more information about the Art Gallery contact Conference Center Director, Wilba Thompson- 501- 884-4202, or NCA Art Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-e mail [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.