In place of the normal Fairfield Bay Memorial Day Ceremony, an abbreviated tribute to our deceased veterans will be held at the city veterans memorial. The event will begin at 11:45 am, May 25 with the massing of groups who will participate around the flagpoles. All participants will be following the state guidelines for Honor and Color Guards.

The public is welcome to attend as long as everyone follows the current guidelines in place for social distancing and other precautions to inhibit the spread of the virus. The entire program will be approximately 15 minutes in length. There will be no speeches or readings. There will be the presentation of colors, the playing of the anthem, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps as the flags are raised into full position.