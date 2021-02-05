Library February Newsletter

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY FEBRUARY 2021 newsletter

Co-Editors Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey

IN THIS ISSUE:Library Reopening updateHome delivery of booksNotary services will be available soonMembership renewalsReaders Group schedule for 2021New to the Library

LIBRARY REOPENING UPDATE:The Library will remain closed to our patrons and the general public until February 15th 2021 due to continued Covid-19 positivity in the local area. The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and an update posted on our Facebook page.❤Curbside Pickup will continue to be available every Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 3 pm for those that desire a real book in their hands or need a movie to watch.You can access this service in two ways:Option 1. Call us at 501-884-4930 and leave your name and requests.Option 2. Email us at [email protected] with your requested items.❤ The digital catalog is available 24/7 with a valid adult membership. Over 50,000 eBooks, Audio books and magazines are available at your fingertips.

The link to the digital catalog is located on our webpage www.fairfieldbaylibrary.comClick on the ebooks box located at the top right hand corner of the home page, choose Fairfield Bay Library from the participating libraries.Email us using the above email link if you do not have your login information and we will give you the information. ❤ WiFi access is available from the comfort of your vehicle in our parking lot. The password can be found on the sign located in front of the Library.

HOME DELIVERY OF BOOKS:This service was started as a way to provide books for our patrons who needed reading material while recovering from illness or surgery or a medical situation that prevented them from visiting the Library themselves.It is entirely volunteer dependent in that a volunteer has to be available and willing to complete any requested delivery.While the Library is closed there are currently no active volunteers readily accessible so we ask that you are patient getting your books delivered.Have you got a neighbor who always asks if there is anything they can do for you while you recover? This is the perfect time to say “YES” and arrange for them to stop by the Library during our Curbside Pickup times and collect your requests. Just let us know that someone will come by on your behalf.

NOTARY SERVICES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON:Our Library Director, Karen Tangen, is now a newly minted Notary Public in response to many requests for this service and will be available to meet your needs once the Library is back open to the public.A donation of $5 is requested each time this service is used. The monies from this service goes to the Library as another fundraising endeavour, along with copy and fax services, to name a few.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWALS:Annual memberships and renewals are a large part of the monies that fund this hidden gem of a Library.As we did last year, (due to the Covid-19 medical situation) memberships have been continued past their renewal date so every patron has access to the digital catalog if they do not want to use our Curbside Pickup services. Because of this we also had lower than average renewals and without that extra $$, let’s just say our year wasn’t quite as “healthy” as we would have liked! In the next few weeks you will be receiving an email about your membership renewal status inviting you to mail in your membership renewal check to the Library, or drop it off and we’d really appreciate it if you would consider renewing your membership.Current membership levels are as follows:Basic 1 card $15 and upHousehold 2 cards $25 and upVisionary 2 cards $50 and upSupporter 2 cards $100 and upLifetime 2 cards $500 and upAddress:Fairfield Bay Library369 Dave Creek PkwyFairfield Bay, AR, 72088

READERS GROUP SCHEDULE FOR 2021:This is the current schedule for the Readers Group which is also subject to a decrease in Covid-19 positivity numbers. We will continue to provide updates on our Facebook page as we get them. March: THE TIDELANDS by Phillipa GregoryApril: TBAMay: THE GIVER OF STARS by JoJo Moyes

NEW TO THE LIBRARY:Below is a list of new books etc, that have been added to the Library while we have been closed. Use Curbside Pickup if one of these items is on ‘your to be read, watch or listen to’ list. First requested, first served, subject to availability.BooksBefore She Disappeared….Lisa Gardner

Out of Hounds….Rita Mae BrownAll the Colors of Night….Jayne Ann KrentzAmerican Traitor….Brad TaylorNeighbors….Danielle SteelTwenty…..James GrippandoDeep Into the Dark….PJ TracyLost Boys….Faye KellermanSpin….Patricia CornwellSpoils of the Dead….Dana StabenowGreenlights….Matthew McConaugheyNew Audiobooks….The 20th Victim….James PattersonDaylight….David BaldacciGreenlights….Matthew McConaugheyNew Movies….The Call of the WildRichard JewellNew LARGE PRINT books….The Girls in the Picture….Melanie BenjaminMistress of the Ritz….Melanie BenjaminAbove the Bay of Angels….Rhys BowenTranquility Falls….Davis BunnShamed….Linda CastilloThe Dirty South….John ConnollyWestering Women….Sandra DallasClose to Home….Robert DugoniThe Eighth Sister….Robert DugoniNoel Street….Richard Paul EvansThe Shape of Night….Tess GerritsenAmish Christmas Twins….Shelley Shepard GrayAlways the Last to Know….Kristin HigginsThe Long Flight Home….Alan HladHold Back the Dark….Kay HooperDouble Blind….Iris JohansenSomething Worth Doing….Jane KirkpatrickThe Solid Grounds Coffee Company….Carla LaureanoA Reasonable Doubt….Phillip MargolinThe Blackbird Season….Kate MorettiIn Her Bones….Kate MorettiA Christmas Resolution….Anne PerryOf Literature & Lattes….Katherine ReayOnce Upon a River….Diane SetterfieldThe Heirloom Garden…. Viola Shipman