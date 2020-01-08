Let Van Buren County Vote Action Committee Meets

The Let Van Buren County Vote Action Committee met yesterday in the Fireside room at Little Red to go over procedures of obtaining the required signatures from registered voters on the legal petition registered yesterday at the county clerks’ office. The action committee is headed up by Chairman, Doug Landry, and Treasurer, Jim Butler. David Byard, is acting spokesperson to help bring much needed tax dollars to the county. The beneficiaries of the tax dollars generated from alcohol sales in Van Buren County is the hospital, the county, the city of Clinton, the city of Fairfield Bay and the other cities within the county.

Handouts were given to over 40 potential volunteers to review with the understanding of the importance of following proper procedure. By following the success of Linda Bowlin in her efforts making Randolph County wet, the action committee feels that enough signatures will be received to get the petition on the ballot for the 2020 vote in November.

Another meeting will take place in Clinton Tuesday, January 14 at the county library conference room at 5 p.m. to get additional volunteers for that area. Locations will be announced for people to come and sign a petition. Only one signature per petition is required maintaining privacy. The action committee will meet every 2 weeks in the Bay and every 2 weeks in Clinton to go over the progress and address any concerns.

