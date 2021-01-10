Lady Bulldogs stay unbeaten at 6-0 in 2A-5 league play

By: Richard Sharp Lake Area Sports



Bo Mauldin pulls up for jump shot against SouthsSide Bee Branch.

Photo by Quitman Public School.

The Quitman Lady Bulldogs continued their hot streak in 2A-5 action with a perfect 3-0 week to roll to 6-0, crushing Lisa Academy 75-4, Maumelle Charter 82-17 and South Side Bee Branch 72-34 for a 229-55 scoring margin against their opposition.

Quitman sophomore Silver Mulliniks pumped in a game-high 25 points in Monday’s triumph over the Lady Jaguars, getting 12 from junior Taylor Hooten. In Saturday’s victory over the Lady Hornets, Hooten fired in 25, 13 of which came in a row in the second quarter of play. Mulliniks added 18 while Macy Broadaway chipped in with 13, moving the Lady Bulldogs to 8-5 overall.

The Bulldogs came up short in their two games of the week, falling first to Lisa Academy 62-53 and then to Maumelle Charter 61-56. Nic Shue rang up 18 in the loss to the Jags, followed by 10 for Bo Mauldin and Jacob Cantrell each. In Friday night’s setback to the Falcons, Cantrell led with 22 points, adding on 12 from Applewhite and 11 from Mauldin. Quitman dropped to 3-9 and 2-3 in conference play.

In a battle of two former conference mates and Greers Ferry Lake schools, Concord traveled to Mt. Vernon-Enola on Tuesday and came away with a split as the Lady Warhawks cruised to a 59-22 victory over the Lady Pirates before the Pirates prevented the sweep with a 55-37 win over the Warhawks. Sophomore Eli Heigle racked up 14 points on four triples as junior Dylan Byrd added on 10 of his own.



Both Concord and MVE were back in action on Friday, with Concord playing host to Izard County while MVE took to the road at Nemo Vista. The Lady Pirates fell in a heartbreaking overtime game to the Lady Cougars by a 38-32 tally as junior Abby Duke had 12 and the Pirates were defeated by the Class 1A #2-ranked Cougars 70-50, suffering only their fourth loss on the campaign and third in the league (12-4, 6-3).

The Lady Warhawks won their sixth game in a row with a 55-28 thrashing of Nemo Vista, improving to 15-2 and 6-1. The Raby sister duo of freshman Marlee (23) and senior Kenlie (14) combined for 37 of the 55 total points to lead the way for MVE. The Redhawks secured the regular season sweep of the Warhawks with a 69-55 decision as a trio of double-figure scorers carried the torch in the form of Carter Smothers (12), Nick Herring (10) and Adam Felton (13).

The Lady Eagles came up just shy of an upset of defending state runner-up Viola on Thursday as the Lady Longhorns cashed in on 14 of 16 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes to hold on for the slim three-point victory. Linsey Browning had a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, getting help from AJ McCandlis’ 12 points. Junior Ashtyn Knapp led WS with 16 and Sutterfield followed behind with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Viola shot 20 more free throws than the visitors while making 17 more.

The Warriors of Ridgefield Christian did pull off an upset on the same day after leaving Brady-Hipp Arena with a double-digit win over the Class 1A No. 3-ranked Eagles, with Garrett Finnicum lighting it up for 29 points. Miller posted 21 and junior Travis Gentry totaled 15.

Both Eagle squads found the win column on Friday at home against Timbo, as the Lady Eagles moved to 11-6 and 6-3 and the Eagles found themselves with a 12-4 and 7-1 mark at the end of the night. Haley Gentry was the leading scorer against the Lady Tigers with 16, while the leading scorer for the Eagles was Miller with 16 also.

Shirley pulled out the broom against Timbo to begin 2021 as the Lady Blue Devils held on for a 40-39 win before the Blue Devils mercy-ruled the Tigers 84-54. Making the short drive over to Rural Special for more conference action the following day, the Lady Blue Devils were held at bay 77-25, however, the Blue Devils came out on top over the Rebels by a score of 53-27.



Sarah Hartle and Lady Ramblers move record to 9-1 and 6-1 conference play with wins against Pangburn and Newport.

Photo by Rose Bud School

Rose Bud’s Lady Ramblers took both of their conference games against Pangburn (38-31) and Newport (36-10), rolling to 9-1 and 4-1. Junior Kyndal Rooks had 21 in the win over the Lady Tigers. The Ramblers lost against Pangburn 86-74, but were able to hold off Newport 43-37, standing at 6-5 overall and 3-2. Sophomore Rece Hipp scored 29 in the loss against the Tigers, clipping on 17 from Gavin Vaughn. Senior Luke Rolland led Pangburn (13-4, 3-1) with 29. Hipp found the scorebook for 13 points in the win over the Greyhounds.