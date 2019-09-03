Kicking Off Fall at the FFB Marina

We couldn’t let the summer wrap up without celebrating an amazing Labor Day week at the marina! We kicked things off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with The Great Southern Stone Skipping Contest. This year winners in each category received a custom-made trophy in addition to cash prizes. This contest has grown yearly into a very large regional and multi-state draw. Saturday night we featured the last of our six-band summer series with Drasco, who put on a great show. It was a wonderful night with great music as we said goodbye to another summer.

September and October are amazing months to get on the water. As the colors change, our lake becomes the highway to some beautiful visual treats. We’ll be busy conducting two-hour tours on your remodeled Belle Of The Bay every Tuesday & Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.…come down and join us!

For the first time since February, we have the parking lot back in front of the marina! Thanks to all of you, we’ve had a great summer, and we’re ready to carry that right into the fall & holiday season.

See y’all on the Lake!

John Conry,

FFB Marina Manager