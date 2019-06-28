July Fitness Tip

The crowd looks on at a spectacular firework display

10 Health Tips for the Fourth of July

By Health Fitness Revolution

Sunshine! Barbecues! Fireworks! Who doesn’t love a good Independence celebration? To many of us it’s not just about celebrating our great nation and proudly displaying your red, white and blue but it’s also about spending time with family and friends, being outdoors and of course seeing the fireworks!

Here are Health Fitness Revolution’s 10 Tips for your Healthiest July 4th:

This is the season when tons of fresh fruit is available from the grocery, farmers markets, and fruit stands! Cut up strawberries and melon or grill peaches, pineapple or bananas to satisfy your sweet tooth without adding unnecessary processed sugar. Make Healthy Drinks: Instead of providing sugar filled sodas to guests, make healthy variations such as home-made iced tea sweetened with agave nectar, or even sparkling cucumber water!