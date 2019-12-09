FOI NOTICE: AETN Commission to meet Dec. 17

CONWAY, Ark. (AETN) — The Arkansas Educational Television Network Commission will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the A-State Cooper Alumni Center, 2626 Alumni Blvd., Jonesboro, Arkansas.

This is an open meeting under the provisions of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and the public is invited.

