Find the Perfect Summer Read at the Fairfield Bay Library – Now Open!

We are very excited to announce that the Fairfield Bay Library will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8th!

Our hours will temporarily change to Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm. This will give us the time we need to make sure the Library is clean and ready for our patrons. We fully anticipate our normal hours will resume at some point in the future, we just aren’t sure when.

There will be a few restrictions when we reopen and we ask that everyone familiarize yourselves with these restrictions before coming to the Library……..

Masks will be required to enter the Library and you must bring your own. We will NOT be providing masks.

Hand sanitizer and gloves are available.

Only 4 patrons will be allowed in the Library at any time.

Just one person per family will be allowed to enter the Library.

No children will be allowed in the Library for the time being.

Patrons will be restricted to 30 minutes in the Library per visit.

Only two public computers will be available at this time and restricted to 30 minutes of use.

NO BOOK DONATIONS will be accepted until further notice.

We will continue Curbside Pickup on Wednesdays for anyone not feeling comfortable coming into the Library. Please call your requests into (501) 884-4930 or e-mail to [email protected]

We hope many of you enjoyed the free packs of books we have been placing outside since the Library has been closed. The free books were books that would have been sold at our annual book sale if we would have had it. Like many small businesses, our Library is having a hard time right now with finances. All our major fundraisers have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, we depend mainly on these monies to maintain our Library at the standard you have come to expect.

Since March, we have let everyone continue their membership at no cost which includes full access to the digital catalog many of you have been enjoying while the COVID-19 events have played out. Members will start receiving an e-mail reminder your membership is now past due and access to the digital catalog will be suspended until memberships are paid. You can stop by the Library beginning next week to renew your membership, or mail it to:

Fairfield Bay Library

369 Dave Creek Parkway

Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

Membership levels are as follows:

Basic…………………$15

Household…………$25

Visionary……………$50

Supporter…………..$100

Lifetime……………..$500

We are excited to reopen next week and to see all our friends! THANK YOU!!

From Karen Tangen

FFB Library Director