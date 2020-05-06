FFB Marina

As we work through this evolving, fluid & changing situation regarding the pandemic, your marina is hard at work cleaning campgrounds, docks, organizing inventory & much more.



We have decided to cancel “Surf The Bay” 2020 for obvious reasons, this has been done reluctantly in the name of safety for each and every one of you.



As we expand our store hours to accommodate clients, we’ll continue to be vigilant about sanitizing, cleaning & social distancing both inside & outside the store, making your visit as safe & pleasant as possible.



We look forward to seeing everyone in the near future.