FFB Marina July E-news

The Beautiful Greers Ferry Lake

The lake continues to average 12’-15’ above normal pool levels & looks to be that way until late fall early winter. Our lower parking lot is underwater & will continue to be so until next season, it has created a very nice atmosphere for our concert series & campgrounds. Plenty of water to float & play in safely, as proven during Surf The Bay!

Surf The Baywas bigger & better than ever drawing whole groups & families that were experiencing our marina for the first time! With Little Red River Outfitters providing kayaks, Jumpin Jupiter supplying two big bouncy house water slides, Futrell Marine & our own Mr. & Mrs Robbie Brown supplying wake surfing & tubing opportunities…and of course the amazing Jettway Performers & The Zac Dunlap Band finishing off the evening, we rocked all in attendance! We’d be remiss not to mention our major sponsor for all events & bands, Cowboy Auto Group, Steve Landers & staff!

Photo by Arkansas Parks and Tourism

Fireworks, July 5th

We’re gearing up for the 4thof July week.Fireworks are on Friday the 5th& The Shotgun Billys are playing on our floating stage the 6th, so come by land, come by water…just come by the Fairfield Bay Marina & help us celebrate our nations birthday!

The marina storeis fully stocked with needed items, lake clothing of all kinds & a multitude of special & unique items only found in our store. Make sure to follow our Facebook page for specials & updates of all events!



See y’all on the Lake!

John Conry,

FFB Marina Manager