FFB Marina E-news

The Beautiful Greers Ferry Lake



SURF THE BAY, Sat June 15th.

June is providing plenty of entertainment at your Fairfield Bay Marina as usual; we’re gearing up for what is now the premier regional lake festival, “Surf The Bay”. There will be plenty of kayaks, two water slides, fly boarding, wake surfing, tubing, wake boarding… all at FREE for everyone to enjoy! We finish off the evening with our feature band, The Zac Dunlap Band playing on the only floating stage on Greers Ferry Lake. Come by land, water or air if you desire & enjoy a fantastic weekend.





SAVE THE DATE: 4thof July “week”

Needless to say, right after Surf The Bay on June 15th, we’ll be gearing up for the 4th of July celebration, fireworks will be on Friday the 5th & we’ll be featuring the ShotGun Billys playing on our stage the 6th! Don’t forget, for the third year we’re featuring a BBQ dinner on the Vets Barge, enjoy a meal on the water then watch the fireworks directly under them for the BEST view on the lake! This sells out fast so call 501-884-6030 for your reservation.





High lake levels.

As everyone knows the lake has been hovering around 12’-13’ above normal levels, please be careful approaching shorelines and watch for floating debris…lets be safe out there while having family fun.



Our gas pumps were finished just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, everyone was anxious for a nice lake weekend, as spring has held us hostage on land. Mother nature provided exactly what we needed, sunshine & warm waters. Hundreds of boaters & water lovers joined us over the weekend enjoying good company, good music by Six Ways From Sunday on our floating stage, enjoyable memories were made by all!





The marina storeis fully stocked with needed items, lake clothing of all kinds & a multitude of special & unique items only found in our store. Make sure to follow our Facebook page for specials & updates of all events!



See y’all on the water!

John Conry,

FFB Marina Manager