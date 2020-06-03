FFB Marina E-news

Enjoying the Lake, Once Again.

As we all know, Covid has thrown a wrench into the tourist, vacation crowd & business models in general. Considering everything, we’re actually not that far behind year over year. With our business model at the marina, we can generate revenue quickly with good weather & Wyndham opening on the 15th of June, we also have the ability to be profitable even with the current challenges.

We’ve been able to do significant work & cleaning on all aspects of the campgrounds & marina, and we can’t wait to see you enjoying them once again.

Memorial Day Weekendwas the busiest we’ve witnessed on the lake overall in years. In visiting with 4 other marinas on the lake, they all had the same situation, gas sales were brisk & rental boats sold out. Though we experienced a 6-hour power outage on Memorial Day that slowed things significantly, our employees and guests were still able to enjoy a beautiful day on the lake.

H2O Sportz’rental boats performed flawlessly, providing our guests with the very best equipment to enjoy Greers Ferry Lake. Campgrounds were full and we had a waiting list for campgrounds, nightly slips & rental boats.

To ensure the safety and health of both our staff and guests, we continue to keep the land side door locked so we can control the number of guests inside at any given time. Hand sanitizer is at each gas pump, and gloves and sanitizer are at the lake side marina store entrance. We will continue to recommend distancing & respecting others while on the dock or in the store.

Your Fairfield Bay Marina crew looks forward to a fun safe summer on Greers Ferry Lake!

See you on the lake.

John Conry,

Marina Manager