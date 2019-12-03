FFB Marina E-news

Cassie Lopez & I just returned from Gatlinburg, Tn. purchasing merchandise for 2020….look for lots of new & exciting items arriving in April at both the Cool Pool Shop & FFB Marina!

Full Steam Ahead for 2020.

There’s not really much to report this time of year, we’re full steam ahead in our plans to make 2020 a year for the record books!

Let us take this time to thank each & every one of you for making FFB Marina the “GO TO” fun spot on Greers Ferry Lake. None of what we do could happen without you!

Stay tuned on our Facebook page for some exciting news in 2020!

Please be safe in your travels & create unforgettable memories during this holiday season, it’s all about family & friends.

See you on the Lake!

John Conry

Marina Manager