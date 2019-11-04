FFB Marina E-news

6. FAIRFIELD BAY MARINA

It’s all quiet in the boating world as we gear down on water activities but gear up in cleaning and maintaining the FFB Marina. We’re well under way in plans for 2020, making sure FFB Marina is the “Go To” place on the lake.

We’ll be adjusting the Belle of the Bay schedule in November doing a weekly coffee & donut cruise, call 501-884-6030 for exact times.

We have a wheel to spin for extra discounts on certain in store items. Make sure you stop in & take advantage of fantastic discounts for this holiday season, we have a great selection of one of a kind gifts for that special someone.

Stay tuned on our Facebook page for some exciting news in 2020!

John Conry

Marina Manager