FFB Marina August E-news

Smooth Sailing.

Things are sailing along smoothly at the marina, between dodging rain, storms & high water we’re having a great year…

* The new gas dock configuration has folks getting in & out quickly with little or no waiting time!

*The fourth of July fireworks got dicey with a severe pop up storm right at dusk, but it cleared quickly & thousands enjoyed a show that rivals any big city!

*The Shotgun Billy’s played on our floating stage to the largest crowd on the water to date on July 6th, over 70 boats were anchored with hundreds floating in the water for the show!

*We’re only a bit away from the BIG Hawiian Luau, now bigger & better than ever. This year we’ll have a decorated boat contest along with the typical limbo, hula hoop & costumes contests with huge prizes! We’ll also feature the Lenny Frisch Band for some fantastic live tropical music.

*Labor Day weekend features our Great Southern Stone Skipping Contest on the morning of the 31st, then ending the day with the 6th& last of our yearly concert series featuring the band Drasco!

Stay tuned for upcoming fall announcements!

The marina storeis fully stocked with needed items, lake clothing of all kinds & a multitude of special & unique items only found in our store. Make sure to follow our Facebook page for specials & updates of all events!



See y’all on the Lake!

John Conry,

FFB Marina Manager