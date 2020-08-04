FFB Marina Aug E-news

Make a Summer Splash at the Marina!

We’ve been setting records every day, week & month since Memorial Day weekend. Our new 2020 rental fleet is performing flawlessly, generating more revenue than any year in our history, which is also reflected in our record fuel sales. In fact, every single thing we sell has had to be reordered at least once – some items 3 and 4 times, as many of our clothing racks are empty. Wyndham guests continue to be our foundation of rentals, as we’ve been sold out almost every single day this summer, including non-motorized rentals.

This year we’ve seen more VRBO rentals than in my previous four years combined, as well as a huge influx of day trippers. Schools are starting soon, but we expect weekends to continue being busy as school sports still seem to be on hold and families are looking for outdoor activities.

We look forward to a record-breaking August & fall season. See you on the lake!

John Conry

Marina Manager