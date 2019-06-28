FFB Library July E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY JULY 2019 Newsletter

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS:

⭐️ Toddler Tales Tuesday continues through July…Tuesdays from 10 to 10:30am. Parent, grandparent, or guardian must remain in the library during the program.

⭐️ Summer Reading Program also continues through July. You still have time to collect a packet for your little people.

⭐️ The Adult Reading Challenge also continues through July. Packets are available at the checkout desk.

⭐️ Our Towne Productions will be performing the play Blithe Spirit at the Conference Center June 28, 29 & 30. You can purchase tickets at the Library (cash/checks) or the Conference Center (cash/checks/credit card).

This is a fundraiser for both the Library and Conference Center.

TOMMY TERRIFIC PERFORMANCE:

The kids enjoyed a wonderfully funny performance by a long time favorite. Thank you to the FFB Community Club for the use of the Lions Club and the FFB Rotary for sponsoring this program.

LIBRARY ART GALLERY:

We have new art work on the walls at the Library.

Sue Allen Pico has her ONE WOMAN ART SHOW through July and features several art techniques and showcases the beautiful Greers Ferry area.

Pieces of her art are for sale in the display and 20% of the price of any work purchased will be donated to the library. Thank you Sue.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL:

Since the summer is usually about the kids at the library, you might enjoy this photo of a kid “earning” screen time. Photo used with permission.

His mother offered him a deal that would allow him screen time, electronic and TV.

For every 30 minutes of reading he could have 30 minutes of screen time. When the 30 minutes was over he continued to read with no conception of the passage of time.

Way to go Mom….!!!!

DID YOU KNOW:

The Library has a great selection of Large Print Books and Audio Books.

Because we like to use our funds wisely, made possible by your membership fees, donations of cash and from fundraising, we have found a source for Large Print books at a very competitive price which has allowed us to update the books in this section of the library. Before we had to depend on sales and donations to stock this section since these books are almost twice the price of hardback books.

So, if your arms are no longer, long enough to hold a book in your hand, you might want to check out this section 😁.

Our Audio Book section is slowly being updated by a grateful patron. He provides cash to purchase from a list of wants which allows us to use funds to purchase other genres that are not on his list. After he has listened to the books they are added to the catalog for others to enjoy. A huge thank you to this patron. He knows who he is.

So, if you are going on a road trip, check out this section so that you can “read while driving” and not get pulled over by the police 😁.