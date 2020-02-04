FFB Library E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY ART GALLERY:

In case you did not know, the library has some very blank walls which get a brand new art display four times a year.

Mark Davis has taken down his one man show and those walls stayed blank for a couple of days but now there is a riot of acrylic color in the library.

This one is a little different because what you will see is art by the students who participate in Jim Tindall’s acrylic art class every Tuesday at the FFB Education Center.

Some of the work is for sale. Maybe you have a blank space on a wall that needs filling?

It’s an approximately two hour class, all supplies are provided and the students are taught how to build the painting from start to finish. You leave the class with a completed painting ready to hang on your walls.

The cost of the class is $45

<insert photo>

THE READERS GROUP:

The next meeting of the Readers Group is Friday, February 21st at 10am in the library.

BECOMING MARIE ANTOINETTE by JULIETTE GREY is this month’s read and is open to all. In fact, you can attend without reading the book. Listening to the discussion may tempt you to read the book after that.

Their next meeting will be Friday, March 20th.

EBOOKS, AUDIOBOOKS AND MAGAZINES:

In case you hadn’t heard, didn’t reads you previous newsletters, yes, we now have an almost 50,000 catalog of eBooks, Audiobooks and magazines that comes with your membership at no extra charge.

Need a gift for a book reader in your life whether they live locally or far away, get them a membership to the library which gives them access to the catalog.

When you buy your book reader a membership you can also add it to your itemized tax deductions since we are a 501(c)3 charitable entity.

If you have a current membership and have not yet got your user ID, stop by and we will get you ready to go.

VALENTINES BLIND DATE WITH A BOOK:

There are still a fair few books left from our Blind Date With A Book Meets The Advent Calendar fundraiser so we are going to wrap them again with bright pink paper.

These books are 2018 and 2019 hard and soft cover books. Retail cost of these books is $15.99 to $27.99 apiece and we are selling them for $10 each.

You get a nicely wrapped book to surprise a book reader in your life or just a book for yourself and perhaps find a new author to expand you or your book readers reading pleasure.

And once again, since we are a 501(c)3 charitable entity you can perhaps add it as a tax deduction to your taxes next year.

IT’S BACK…….$5 BAG OF BOOKS:

Starting on Thursday, February 6th we will be bringing back our popular item in our used books for sale.

Every Thursday and Friday ONLY, for $5 you can fill a provided bag with books from our used sale book shelves.

Excluded are the brand spanking new children’s books, movies and audiobooks.

SAVE THE DATE:

Details on the following dates will be included in future newsletters and on Facebook once details are finalized.

Friday, March 20th at 10am The Readers Group

Saturday, April 4th is the 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament

Friday, April 17th at 10am The Readers Group final book discussion for the 2019/2020 calendar

Saturday, April 28th is the Tee It Up For Literacy Golf Tournament