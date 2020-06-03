FFB Library

EXPLORE THE STACKS!

The STACKS are library parlance for all those shelves of books that sit and gather dust until some daring, brave, inquisitive, bored, lost patron explores them. Yes, many of us just read the familiar bestsellers that come to our Library automatically. I have to admit that I do the same thing but as a voracious reader most of my favorite authors, sadly cannot write fast enough for me. I have to wait until September 1st when the 16th book of the Armand Gamache/Three Pines series by Louise Penny is published. It took me 3 days to devour book 15 which leaves 362 days of book reading left.

Oh, what to do… I joined an author book club on Facebook and have explored several new authors because of this and have gone on and donated those books to the Library. Some authors will be added to my ‘to be read’ list for the future.

Another example is the book Delicious by Ruth Reichl. It sat on the shelves since … and was checked out five times before 2016. Since then, it just sat quietly on the shelf, saying, “won’t you read me…!!!!” Sadly, it has been pulled from the shelves and its title, its cover, the fact I am more open to author exploration meant that I decided to buy it at the book sale last year. It’s ridden many miles in my car waiting for me to open its pages.

Today, as I waited for a friend who had a doctor appointment, I started the book and I have already decided that it is going to be a good book.

Go on, when the Library reopens…. explore the stacks, you might be surprised what you find.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWALS:

The time has come that we now need to put your membership into RENEWAL DUE.

As a private/donation/membership 501(c)3 nonprofit we depend mainly on these monies to maintain this hidden gem at the standard that you have come to expect.

Since March we have let everyone continue their membership at no cost which includes your access to the digital catalog that many of you have been enjoying while the Covid-19 events have played out.

Members will start receiving an email reminder that your membership is now past due.

This also affects your access to the digital catalog which is part of a valid membership. Once you are in Renewal Due, your access is on hold too. If you have received the “It’s Time To Renew Your Membership” email, mail your membership renewal to:

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY

369 DAVE CREEK PARKWAY

FAIRFIELD BAY

AR 72088

Membership levels are as follows:

BASIC………………$15

HOUSEHOLD……$25

VISIONARY……….$50

SUPPORTER…….$100

LIFETIME………….$500

CURBSIDE PICKUP AND BOOK PACKS:

CURBSIDE PICKUP: This occurs every Wednesday from 10 am to noon.

Library members email or call their book and audio book requests to the Library by Tuesday. The Director and a volunteer pull books which are then bagged and made ready for pick up. Our patrons come to the door, we hand them their library items and collect returned books etc. These are then cleaned, checked in, allowed to air out, then shelved the following day or so. If you need a physical book instead of a digital book, we invite you to partake of this service. We will continue this even after the Library reopens with some modifications as we accommodate those who have immunity issues due to health and/or age concerns.

BOOK PACKS: This happens randomly and are donations, pulled library books etc., that have been bagged, sealed and left on the table outside the library on random days for anyone to enjoy, both members and nonmembers. These books need not be returned to the library but shared with family and friends. If you are not currently a member and have enjoyed this service to the community, we invite you to become a member when the Library reopens to the public.

LIBRARY REOPENING:

The Library will reopen on Monday, June 8th!!

More details will be forthcoming in the next week or so…we’ll send out an email explaining the details on re-opening and the same information will be found in Facebook postings and the local newspaper. And Zoie the Library dog cannot wait to see everyone again.

Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey, Co-Editors