FFB Chamber

Locally Owned Business cash mob (LOB MOB) are on hold right now but we encourage our residents to shop locally whenever they can.Our next event, Cupcakes and Characters has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12, from 10 am to noon at the Visitor Center, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. This is a free event and is open to the public. Come have your picture taken with as many characters as you would like, enjoy a cupcake and some refreshments. Donation opportunities will be available to help fund new playground equipment for Shirley schools, The Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League, The Van Buren County Literacy Council and The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.