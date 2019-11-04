FFB Chamber of Commerce November E-news

In addition to the weekly events and entertainment offered by our local businesses, we are looking forward to some very special events in the next few weeks! Check out these holiday happenings through the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce!

November 15th: Come join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of the new Fairfield Bay Visitor Center and the Grand Re-Opening of the Chamber of Commerce!Dedication ceremony and light refreshments. The event begins at 1 p.m. at 365 Dave Creek Parkway.

November 16th: Winter Wonderland Holiday Craft Fair,10 a.m – 4 p.m. at the Visitor Center and Chamber building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Shopping, food, music and visit with Santa – all on the same day!

November 18th– 23rd: Set up trees for the Festival of Trees in the Bay. We are looking for all sizes of trees to either donate for auction or for display only. Call the Chamber to sign up, 501-884-3324.

November 22 and 23: Christmas Open House in the Town Center, 10 am – 5 pm. More details TBA. Check Facebook for more information!

November 23: The Dirty Farmers Community Market, a non-profit organization that address Senior Hunger in Van Buren County is hosting an “Eat What you Need, Pay What you Can” benefit “Dirty Bowl” soup and chili event.Join us at the Chamber from 11 a.m. to 1:00 pm. Call 501-253-4716 for more information.

November 28 and 29: The Chamber office will be closed. Happy Thanksgiving!

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon

If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office (in the Chamber office near the Village Mall) and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you! (501-884-3324)

Local businesses, if you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and check out all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

Wishing you the best,

Jackie Sikes,

Chamber Director