FFB Chamber December E-news

Locally Owned Business cash mobs (LOB MOB) December 18th at 3:00 pm. Check your email for the “surprise” location or call the Chamber, 501-884-3324. LOB MOB’S are cash mobs where participants agree to spend at least $10.00 at the chosen location. Associate members will receive recognition at the Chamber Gala scheduled for March of 2021 for their participation in these mob events. To become an Associate member go to the Chamber website https://www.ffbchamber.com/become-a-member/associate-member-application/ to sign up.

ATTENTION ALL VISITORS AND GUESTS! Shop locally for a chance to win a $50.00 cash prize! That’s right; we want to thank you for supporting our Chamber Members. How can you win? Shop, dine or use a service from one of the businesses listed on our website, take a photo of your receipt with the name of the business and date then text your receipt with your name to 501-253-4716. You will be entered into a monthly drawing for $50! One entry per receipt. Winners will be contacted by text and your cash prize will be mailed to you at the end of each month. This offer is good for Visitors and Guests only! Thank you for choosing Fairfield Bay as your destination for your vacation! For a list of our members please visit our website, https://www.ffbchamber.com/.

This year the Tour of Lights will begin on December 4th and run until the end of the year. Homes and Businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than December 4th. Ballots for People’s Choice will be available the nights of the 4th and the 5th at our Light Up the Bay events. Judging for the Tour of Lights will be done on Friday December 11th. All People’s Choice Ballots must be turned in no later than the 11th as well. The winners will be announced on Saturday, December 12th. Lights must be on every night until 9:00 pm please! Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners for private homes and for businesses. Don’t miss out this year!

The Festival of Trees will be held from December 4th – 12th at the Chamber of Commerce building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come see the beautiful display of Christmas trees, it’s a sure way to get into the holiday spirit. The Festival of Trees will be set up from the 21st of November – the 25th. Trees of all sizes and themes accepted. You can donate a tree for auction or for display only. This year we will also accept wreaths for auction. Trees must remain up during the entire festival the 4th – 12th. If you won a tree or a wreath at the auction they can be picked up December 12th – 18th.

Launch the Holiday Season with “Light Up the Bay” & “Festival of Trees“. Explore this special forest of trees and leave inspired and ready for the season. This winter spectacular transforms the Chamber of Commerce into a wonderland of holiday elegance and whimsy. We will hold this event on two nights, December 4th and 5th from 5:30 – 8 pm. You will need to sign up for the date and time of your visit. Due to COVID restrictions we are only allowed so many people in the building at a time. You will have 30 minutes to take photos, vote on your favorite tree and wreath, place your bids for auction, enjoy the holiday music and refreshments before getting your box of cookies and letting the next group enter the building. There will be music, tons of cookies, a visit from Santa and the Grinch, and an abundance of Holiday spirit. Boxes of cookies will be $5.00 a box for a baker’s dozen. Some of our trees will be for display only and others will be up for bid through a silent auction. Mark your calendars!

Jackie SikesExecutive Director

Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce365 Dave Creek Parkway (physical address)P.O. Box 1159 (mailing)Fairfield Bay, AR 72088501-884-3324 Phonewww.ffbchamber.com