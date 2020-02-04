Featured Artist

NCA Art Gallery, Fairfield Bay Conference Center Feature Artist, Jane Telleen Gortney

Each month the Art Gallery features a participating artist in the gallery. We want you to get to know more about our artist. This month we are pleased to have Jane Gortney who is a new artist to the Art Gallery. Jane moved to Fairfield Bay last May from Maumelle, Arkansas. She grew up in Iowa and Colorado and moved to Lille Rock with her family while in high school. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a degree in nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse in Arkansas and Colorado before recently retiring from UAMS in Little Rock. She and her husband Dan have lived in Little Rock, Dallas, Colorado and most recently Maumelle, AR. They have one son and a granddaughter in Seattle, WA. Jane and Dan spent a lot of time on and around Greers Ferry Lake over the years and have always loved this area so it was a natural decision to retire here. Jane states “I am fairly new to painting. I have always been drawn to watercolors and joined a group “Watercolor on The Lake” in Maumelle several years ago. There were many talented artists in the group and they were wonderful mentors and teachers. It was hard for me to leave them and I was thrilled when I met my new friend and neighbor Charlotte Rierson who introduced me to North Central Arkansas Artist League.” Jane’s mother was her inspiration to paint. Her mother began painting when she was 89 and continued to paint until she passed on at 102! She sent everyone original hand painted cards which were such a treasure to receive. Jane says “I don’t really have one specific style or a favorite subject. Since I have started painting I look at everything in nature differently, like all the colors in a sunrise or sunset or the different shapes of things in nature. I really like birds and the West and Southwest. Mostly, I like to paint scenes that stir up pleasant memories and experiences”. Jane has also been making jewelry for many years. She likes working with metals, leather, natural stones and recycled materials to create her jewelry. Jane taught Jewelry Making Classes at the ‘Maumelle Center on The Lake’ in Maumelle, AR. She has displayed her watercolors and jewelry at the ‘Maumelle Center on The Lake’ and at ‘Celebration of The Arts ‘in Maumelle, and currently has several paintings on display at the NCAA Gallery. She is Co-Vice President of NCAAL and on the board of the NCAA Gallery. Jane also enjoys volunteering at Wear and Share.

The North Central Arkansas (NCA) Art Gallery’s mission is to bring quality Fine Art to our community with good taste & family values.Art Gallery hours are Mon. – Fri., 9:00-4:00 (unless special events then hours are extended). The viewing of the Art is open & free of charge to the public. All art is available for purchase. The NCA Art Gallery is sponsored by the NCAF&E and the City of Fairfield Bay. For more information contact NCA Art Gallery Coordinator, Charlotte Rierson-501-884-6100 or Conference Center Directors, Wilba or Bob Thompson for more information- 501- 884-4202, [email protected], 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay.