Families of the Fallen Visit Fairfield Bay

On Saturday, August 31st, Fairfield Bay partnered with Survivor Outreach Services (SOS), an organization that provides resources to families of fallen servicemen and servicewomen, to host a group of families for a day of activities in Fairfield Bay. Our guests were welcomed with breakfast and were treated to a day of activities including a tour of Cobblestone Inn and Suites, a trip to the Indian Rock Cave and Museum, lunch at the Cool Pool Café, and a visit to Greers Ferry Lake at Fairfield Bay Marina. The families who attended had a wonderful visit and loved the activities, and we were grateful to have them with us. “Fairfield Bay is so honored to be a part of this,” said John Calaway, Fairfield Bay A & P Commissioner. “Our Veterans give so much, and we feel like it’s our turn to give back to them and tell them we appreciate not only their service but the sacrifice their families make as well.”

SOS provides a range of support for families, including grief counseling, financial planning, educational scholarships, and recreational opportunities, among others. Fairfield Bay was honored to join with SOS, and we express our deepest gratitude, respect, and sympathy to families whose loved ones have sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation and its freedoms. We are forever grateful.