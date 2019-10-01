Fairfield Bay library E-news

EXPANDED RESOURCES: We are pleased to announce that electronic books, magazines, and audiobooks will be added to our catalog soon. We are so excited to be adding these resources! They have been on our wish list for a long time, but they were cost prohibitive. We will be joining the State eBook program, which will help abate the cost, and we ask for your patience as we begin preparing our technology to facilitate these new resources. The library website will be used to access the materials, so be watching for a site update as this process continues. We will announce the “go live” date as soon as we have it. We are working with other entities to get our e-resources up and running and look forward to sharing them with you! We know the first question that many of you may have is “Do I need to be a member of the library to access these resources?” and the answer is yes!

Luckily, OCTOBER IS MEMBERSHIP MONTH!

October has been Membership Month at the Fairfield Bay Library since 2006, when we converted to our current electronic catalog and new cards were issued. This year you might consider increasing your level of membership as a way to support this hidden gem of a library that has continued to evolve through the years. If you have let your card lapse, please stop by and check us out. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit so your membership would be tax deductible. Thank you!

MEMBERSHIP GIVEAWAY:The current membership giveaway will end on September 30th, and we are pleased to see more entries in the pot. Stop by, fill out an entry, and check out the art on the walls and the painted eggs in the lobby display. The membership giveaway is open to all area residents.

LIBRARY ART GALLERY:Dr. Mark Davis is our featured artist. Stop by and check out his work on the library walls, or purchase a piece for your home! Dr. Davis will donate a portion of any sales to the library.

Happy Reading!

We look forward to seeing you at the Fairfield Bay Library,

Karen Tangen and Pat Bailey