Fairfield Bay is ranked as Best of the Best

ideal-LIVINGMagazine Honors “The Best of the Best in Planned Communities”

Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. – Fairfield Bay was just award the ‘best of the best’ Top 100 Planned Communities in America. ideal-LIVING magazine announce its fourth annual “Best of the Best” issue.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted to ideal-LIVING and a special editorial committee reviewed the qualifications of each nominee and selected the winners in nine categories.

Among the categories honoring residential communities are the “Top 100 Planned Communities,” “Best Lake Communities,” “Best Mountain Communities,” “Best Coastal Communities,” “Best Golf Communities,” “Best Tennis and Pickleball,” and those with the “Best Wellness Environments.”

“The ‘Best of the Best‘ feature honors those areas and communities which deserve special recognition for their outstanding qualities, facilities, and programs,” said ideal-LIVING’s Editor and Associate Publisher Kelly Godbey. “We hope that this special feature in our Summer 2019 edition will serve our readers by focusing on the places that offer the lifestyle enhancements that are the most important to them.”

Come See For Yourself.

Fairfield Bay is nestled along the north shore of Greers Ferry Lake, a beautiful 40,000-acre lake that features pristine water, an ideal place for record setting fishing, and water sports for all ages. The beauty of the lake draws thousands of visitors each year who soon discover there’s so much more here than just that.

“Our numbers are growing at an accelerated rate here,” says Rocky Nickles, General Manager of the Fairfield Bay Community Club. “What started as a planned community more than 40 years ago and this resort communication has grown to the ideal family recreation destination. We have no shortage of activities – from pickleball to golf to 100+ miles of UTV/ATV trails. It’s no wonder those who come here for a weekend end up making Fairfield Bay their home.”

Take an Adventure Today.

With 10 Adventure Stops throughout the Bay, visitors can get a glimpse of all there is to see and do. And there is something for all ages. If you want water play, we offer kayaks, SUPs, boat and jet ski rentals at our Marina. If you’re into golf, we have two award winning courses to choose from. Our newly developed UTV trails offer off road adventure, and our beautifully maintained parks will relax you. And with our brand-new Cobblestone Inn and Suites now open, lodging is as easy and convenient as can be. Tasty treats abound here with many restaurants to please every craving. But the real jewel – the people. The residents are welcoming and happy to share the best kept secrets of Fairfield Bay. They love sharing their town with others and welcome the chance to meet new faces. To stay, book by clicking here.

“We encourage you to come see what we’re about,” says Paul Wellenberger, Mayor of Fairfield Bay. “And now you can stay in our NEW Cobblestone Inn & Suites. We’re excited to see new faces throughout the town, and we want to share with you our special piece of heaven in the Ozarks. Come stay with us!”

The honorees are also revealed on www.ideal-LIVING.com/bestofthebest.

To stay in the new Cobblestone Hotel, go to: StayCobblestone.com

For more on Fairfield Bay, go to: VisitFairfieldBay.com