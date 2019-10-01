The Chamber is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome our newest member, Brock’s Auto Shop in Clinton! Welcome to the FFB Chamber of Commerce, Brock’s!
This fall and winter will see lots of exciting activities in Fairfield Bay! Mark your calendars for these upcoming Chamber Events!
- October 26th:Find Boo in the Bay, Scavenger Hunt and Costume Party, beginning at 5:00 pm at the Lions Club
- December 3rd–Light up the Bay
- December 3rd–13th:Festival of Trees
- Spring 2020– Cupcakes and Characters
Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon
If you have moved to our community and have not received your welcome bag, please stop by our office (in the Chamber office near the Village Mall) and get a bag full of awesome gifts from our local merchants. We would love to take the time to welcome you! (501-884-3324)
Local businesses, if you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and check out all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324
Wishing you the best,
Jackie Sikes,
Chamber Director