Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events

The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host their Business After Hours on Thursday, July 25th from 5 pm – 6:30 pm at our new location inside the Lions Club building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Come join us for a taste of Cajun with Doug from Landry Insurance. Call 501-884-3324 for more information.

Twilight Golf, July 21 at the Indian Hills Golf Resort starting at 4:00 pm. Call 501-884-6018 for more information.

Beauty Spa Makeovers are happening at the Fairfield Bay Education Center on July 25 from 5 – 8 pm. Call the Education Center at 501-884-4440 for more information.

Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Fun, Fashion and Food event, Saturday, August 10 beginning at 2:00 pm at the Lion’s Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. Tickets are available at $10 per person, bring a friend! Call 501-884-3324 for more information concerning this event or learn how your business can participate.

The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.

The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets every Wednesday at 11:30, Little Red Restaurant, Fireside Room.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6:00 p.m. at the Senior Center.

VFW Post 4513 Bingo nights every Monday in Fairfield Bay, 6:30 p.m. and every Wednesday and Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. are Karaoke nights.