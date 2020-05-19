Decoration Day Canceled

Decoration Day for the Bradford Cemetery, located on Highway 16 East, Shirley, has been canceled due to the health issue of Covid-19. The building will not be open. As always, the cemetery is open and available for family and friends to decorate the graves of loved ones. Donations may be made for upkeep of the cemetery. Checks should be made payable to the Bradford Cemetery and mailed to the Treasurer, Rebecca Burgess, 4471 Banner Mountain Road, Shirley, Arkansas 72153. Please refer questions to the Cemetery Board Members making this decision: Jerry Bradley, Roy Clark, Paul Harper, Donald Shull, or Phyllis Young.